CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have arrested a suspect following a high-speed pursuit that began in Prince George and ended in a crash in Chesterfield.

At around 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4, a Virginia State Police trooper observed a 2010 Toyota Corolla driving northbound on Interstate 295 near the Route 36 exit in Prince George County.

The trooper reportedly clocked the sedan driving 90 mph in the posted 70 mph zone and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of the Toyota presumably ignored the emergency lights and sirens and instead accelerated at an even higher rate of speed.

A pursuit began as the Toyota sped north on I-295, at times exceeding speeds of 100 mph. The Toyota took the Route 10 exit towards Chester before turning onto Meadowville Road and ramming two VSP patrol vehicles.

At this point, the driver lost control and crashed in the 11500 block of Meadowville Road. The driver got out of the Toyota and attempted to run away but was apprehended shortly after.

The driver was identified as a 55-year-old man from Colorado Springs. He was taken into custody without further incident and was taken to John Randolph Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.

No troopers were injured during the course of the incident.

The driver of the Toyota faces multiple charges that are still pending at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.