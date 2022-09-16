The house in the aftermath of the fire. Photo: Timothy Corley / 8News

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested and charged for a house fire in June that police say he deliberately set.

According to a release from police on Friday, Sept. 16, 20-year-old Christopher Dylan Phelps, of Chesterfield, was taken into custody after a four-month joint investigation by the Chesterfield County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Chesterfield Police Department.

Police said Phelps has been charged with one count of burglary with intent to commit arson and one count of arson to an occupied dwelling. He is currently being held at Chesterfield County Jail awaiting a court hearing.

On June 4, 2022, Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 2400 block of Carriage Creek Road for a reported residential house fire. When crews arrived at the scene, they encountered heavy fire and smoke in the two-story home. According to police, it took crews more than an hour to get the fire under control, and the house was deemed a total loss after the flames were put out.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

The house in the aftermath of the fire. Photo: Timothy Corley / 8News

The house in the aftermath of the fire. Photo contributed by Stephanie Muhlheim

A large fire ravages the house on Carriage Creek Road in Brandermill on June 4. Photo contributed by Stephanie Muhlheim

A large fire ravages the house on Carriage Creek Road in Brandermill on June 4. Photo contributed by Stephanie Muhlheim

8News spoke to the owner of the house, Stephanie Muhlheim, shortly after the fire. She said she and her family had just left town for vacation when neighbors called to tell her what happened.

Muhlheim lived at the house with her husband and three children.

“Our whole life was in that house,” Mulheim told 8News. “We moved here when my daughter Angelina was four. We brought two babies into that home. The majority of our marriage was in that home.”

Muhlheim spoke about her family’s struggle with the emotional side of the tragedy with 8News, saying that they faced a challenging road to recovery but were grateful to everyone in the community for support.

“The community in Brandermill, neighboring churches, firefighters, everyone has been fantastic, and that’s the only reason we’ve been able to get through what we have so far,” she said.