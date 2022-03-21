CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Crime Solvers are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a burglary at a Shell gas station.

On February 11, the Shell gas station at 425 Southpark Boulevard was broken into around 3:35 a.m.

The suspect used a 9 mm firearm to get into the front door of the business. Once inside, the suspect knocked down several lottery ticket dispensers and collected the tickets before leaving the building.

The suspect drove a dark-colored Dodge Caravan that appeared to have a broken left rear brake light.

You are asked to contact Chesterfield County Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

The photos below have been provided by Chesterfield Police: