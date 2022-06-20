CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has received multiple charges following a drug bust in Chesterfield County on Sunday, June 19.

Shortly after 10:49 p.m., Chesterfield County Police received a call for a reported shooting in the 800 block of Winding Run Lane.

Upon their arrival in the area, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle nearby. Officers investigated the vehicle and found two individuals.

Police told 8News that there was no indication these individuals were involved in the reported shooting.

Officers charged the driver of the vehicle with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a concealed weapon. The suspect was also charged with identity fraud for giving false information to the police.

The other individual was not charged.