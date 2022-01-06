Suspect driving silver car wanted for life-threatening shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a man suspected of shooting someone inside of their car outside of Chesterfield Towne Center on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, someone in a silver 2019 Honda Civic with black rims drove up to the passenger side of another car and fired one shot. The car was hit and a person inside was injured. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is still being treated in the hospital almost a week later.

The shot was fired at around 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.