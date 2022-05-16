CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a suspect who shot a firearm and injured a victim in Chesterfield County.

The shooting occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, in the 5600 block of Canasta Drive.

According to police, a man was walking in the area when he was approached by two men who exchanged words with him. One of the suspects produced a firearm and shot near the victim who was then struck by debris.

The suspect who fired the gun appeared to be about 30-years-old and is described as being thinly built with cornrow-style hair and a goatee, according to police.

(Photo courtesy of Chesterfield Police)

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. Crime Solvers guarantee those with information will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.