Suspect in Chesterfield Towne Center shooting arrested

23-year-old William Ezell Taylor Jr. has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony following a shoot out at the Chesterfield Towne Center.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police arrested a man in relation to the shooting Tuesday afternoon at Chesterfield Towne Center.

Police swarmed the parking lot of Chesterfield Towne Center after receiving reports of shots being fired in the mall at around 6 p.m. Gunshots were fired amid the scuffle, police said, and one shooting victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, police said the suspect fled the scene and was described as a black male wearing a white T-shirt.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said they arrested 23-year-old William Ezell Taylor Jr.

Taylor is from Petersburg and was taken into custody and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Several shoppers left shaken by a shooting Tuesday inside the Chesterfield Towne Center recounted the moments of fear and panic to 8News.

Witnesses say for about 30 minutes, they were unsure what was transpiring around them.

“It was panic,” said Angel Williams, who was inside the mall with her son when gunfire erupted. Hiding inside a jewelry store, Williams told 8News how she and her son dealt with the traumatic event.

Police are asking that anyone with information, or who was in the area of the mall food court during the fight and shooting, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.