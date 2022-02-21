Suspect in ski mask wanted for armed robbery at Chesterfield 7-Eleven

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are still investigating a robbery that occurred in late January at a 7-Eleven.

On Jan. 28, around 3:40 a.m., a man entered the 7-Eleven at 5549 Belmont Road.

The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. Once he received the cash, he ran away toward Belmont Road.

The suspect is described as a man around 6-feet-tall with a thin build. He was wearing black clothing, a red and orange ski mask, teal underwear and was carrying a Nike backpack.

If you can help solve this crime or have information about any unsolved crime or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.

