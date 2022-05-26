CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Dr. Danks Vape, Tobacco and Hookah store on West Hundred Road.

Photos provided by Chesterfield County Police Department

Officers said the store was robbed at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, and nobody was injured during the incident.

A male suspect was said to have entered the business and demanded the cashier open the register. The suspect leaned over the counter, opened the register and physically assaulted the cashier, according to police.

After taking the money, he ran from the store.

The suspect is described as having short dark hair, a height of 6 feet, around 40 years old and weighing about 175 pounds. Police said he was wearing a light-colored medical face mask, a blue plaid button shirt underneath a blue zipped-up jacket with white writing on the front, dark jeans and dark-colored shoes.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.