Suspect steals wallet from victim in wheelchair at Colonial Heights Wawa

Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers need you help identifying this larceny suspect. (Photo: Chesterfield Crime Solvers)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield authorities continue to seek information about a larceny that happened in late May.

According to Crime Solvers, the larceny happened at the Wawa at 604 Boulevard in Colonial Heights on Sunday, May 23 at around 3 p.m.

A victim in a wheelchair was at the lottery machine when they unknowingly dropped their wallet. Officials said that the suspect came up to the victim and started speaking with them. During the conversation, the suspect kicked the wallet away.

The suspect then picked up the wallet, which had contents valued at $600 and left the store, authorities said.

If you know who the suspect is or have other information, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.