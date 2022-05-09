CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person robbed a Coin Laundry on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield County in December, and police are still looking for the suspect.

On Dec. 3, a suspect pulled into the parking lot of the laundromat at 6505 Jefferson Davis Highway. Once parked, the suspect quickly approached the victims, struck one man with a weapon, threw him to the ground and demanded money.

After the victim complied with the suspect’s demands, the suspect drove away in a maroon-colored sedan.

If you can help solve this crime, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. Police guarantees you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.