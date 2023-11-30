CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed a Waffle House in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 30, officers were called to the Waffle House restaurant at 5937 Hopkins Road for a reported robbery.

According to police, a suspect had entered the restaurant and passed a note demanding money.

“The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from the area on foot,” a police spokesperson said.

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-4-inch tall Black person of unknown gender. They were reportedly wearing sunglasses, a black scarf, a black hoodie, a blue puffy vest, black gloves and blue-gray jogger pants.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 804-748-1251.