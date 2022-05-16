CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for a credit card theft suspect that was caught on camera leaving a local Best Buy.

At around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 29, an unknown suspect stole credit cards from a gym locker at the acac Fitness and Wellness Center on Robious Road in Midlothian.

The suspect was then captured on surveillance footage after using the stolen cards to purchase a laptop, according to police.

The suspect is a middle-aged white male, according to police and the surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on the theft is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. Crime Solvers guarantee those with information will remain anonymous.