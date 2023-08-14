CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in connection to a series of car break-ins and credit card fraud.

According to police, several vehicles in the 2800 block of Jeffers Drive were broken into on Friday, Aug. 4. The suspect reportedly stole multiple items, including credit cards.

The stolen credit cards were then used to conduct fraudulent transactions at Walmart. Police said the suspect likely purchased gift cards.

The suspect is described by police as being a Black male wearing multi-colored clothing with white sneakers and a black mask. He was last seen leaving the Walmart in a silver or gray SUV.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-501-5000.