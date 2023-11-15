CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The suspect accused of shooting a police officer was not a Virginia State University (VSU) student, according to the university.

Deonta M. Blount, 21, of Chester, was arrested by the Chesterfield County Police Department — with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division — on Tuesday night, Nov. 14.

Blount is accused of shooting 39-year-old VSU police officer, Bruce Foster, around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, during a disturbance investigation in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street.

Foster was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with life-threatening injuries. He is now reportedly in stable condition.

“According to University records, Deonta M. Blount is not, and has not ever, been registered as a VSU student,” a VSU spokesperson said. “On behalf of the leadership of Virginia State University and the entire Trojan Family, we extend our gratitude to all law enforcement officials who were instrumental in the arrest … We continue to keep Officer Foster and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Blount has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and using a firearm in the aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.