CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family in Chesterfield was forced out of their home on Tuesday evening after a fire burned through the attic and roof of their house.

At approximately 7 p.m. on July 26, crews responded to the 4900 block of Brickhaven Drive for a reported residential house fire. No one was injured in the fire.

According to Chesterfield Fire, crews brought the blaze under control by 7:28 p.m. Chesterfield Fire Chief K. Mueller said nobody was home when the fire broke out and crews believe the flames were caused by a lightning strike.

Chesterfield Fire is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Crews battle a fire that tore through the roof of a residence in Chesterfield. Photo credit: D’mon Reynolds / 8News

