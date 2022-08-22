CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In Chesterfield County, three people were sent to the hospital for suspected overdoses on Saturday.

Last week, Chesterfield Police responded to at least four overdoses within a 24-hour period. One of those suspected overdoses resulted in death.

Chesterfield Police officers responded to Dorel Court late Saturday night at 11:12 p.m. after they heard reports of a mass overdose, although the official cause hasn’t been confirmed.

If those three people did overdose, that means there have been at least 18 overdoses in Chesterfield this month alone.

Police said they believe heroin-laced fentanyl is to blame for at least one of the four overdoses that occurred within that 24-hour period last week.

Police have not released the condition of the people taken to the hospital Saturday.

A person may be overdosing if:

They are unresponsive

Their fingertips are blue or grey

Their breathing is slowed or they’re gurgling

If you come into contact with someone who is overdosing, call 911, and give them Narcan or naloxone if possible.