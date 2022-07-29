CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have reportedly arrested three suspects in connection to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, May 12.

On Tuesday, July 26, police arrested 21-year-old Zziwa Mukeere of Chesterfield in relation to the homicide, according to police. The U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest.

Mukeere was charged with second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

On Friday, July 29, two teenage males, aged 15 and 17, were arrested in connection to the homicide, according to police. Both were charged with second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Both were apprehended with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. Both are currently being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

According to police, shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots on the 15100 block of Timsberry Circle. When they arrived, officers found 20-year-old Tyjuan Coleman inside of a car. Coleman had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly afterward, officers found another shooting victim, a juvenile, on the 15900 block of Broadwater Lane, just a few hundred feet away. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about this homicide should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 mobile app.