CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down two suspects believed to be involved in multiple theft crimes.

On Friday, June 17, two men reportedly stole a handgun from an unlocked vehicle in the 14000 block of Rigney Drive. According to police, both suspects appeared to be carrying firearms at the time of the theft.

These same suspects are believed to be involved in multiple crimes involving burglary, auto thefts and larceny throughout the Chesterfield and Henrico County area.

The Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program has released the following images of the suspects in the case.

(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Crime Solvers)

(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Crime Solvers)

(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Crime Solvers)

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspects involved is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3Tips mobile app. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous and could result in a cash reward of up to $5,000.