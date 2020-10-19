Suspects wanted in Chesterfield credit card theft

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are looking for two people accused of credit card theft.

According to police, the suspects stole the credit card from the victims vehicle and later tried using the card at a nearby store.

Their faces were caught on surveillance.

Suspects in a credit card fraud where the victim's card was stolen from the victim's vehicle. If you can identify these two, please contact @CrimeSolversCCH at https://t.co/0OnhvcbqOh or 748-0660. pic.twitter.com/R2eTqG2Dv6 — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) October 19, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers.

LATEST HEADLINES: