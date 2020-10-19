CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are looking for two people accused of credit card theft.
According to police, the suspects stole the credit card from the victims vehicle and later tried using the card at a nearby store.
Their faces were caught on surveillance.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Water service disrupted in Petersburg
- Henrico County Public Schools families and staff weigh in on second nine weeks of school
- Suspects wanted in Chesterfield credit card theft
- Richmond’s Nick Sherod tears ACL, will miss 2020-21 basketball season
- CVS hiring several thousand work-from-home employees among 15,000 openings