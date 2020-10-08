‘Suspicious’ appearances by man outside Chesterfield homes probed by police

CHESTERFIELD, Va (WRIC) — Police are searching for a man who showed up to the front doors of two homes in recent weeks; appearances captured on security footage obtained by 8News.



‘Ring’ doorbell security footage (left) outside a home around 9 p.m. August 30, and home security footage outside a neighboring house after 3 a.m. on September 24.

On the night of August 30 and morning of September 24 a man showed-up outside two Bayfront at Edgewater neighborhood homes. Most recently, spending over an hour outside, aimlessly walking around, talking to himself and pointing to someone or something.

Neighbors and one homeowners inside their house at the time of the first incident express concern.

“It’s just frightening when somebody is coming into your neighborhood regularly, and nobody knows who that person is,” the homeowner told 8News–their identity kept anonymous on account of safety.

This woman says she was home with her husband when the man arrived around 9 p.m.







He walked up the front porch stairs with a cup and straw in-hand. Then, peered inside their home. That’s when the woman’s husband asked a question through the “ring” doorbell as transcribed below:

Homeowner: “How can I help you?”

Man mumbles, what sounds like: “this Bill Morris’ House?”

Homeowner: “No”

Man: “I’m sorry, I’m sorry to bother you. Have a good night.

“I’m very concerned. I’m mainly concerned after the second incident,” said the anonymous homeowner.

Fast forward one month to September 24 around 3 am. when the same man shows up at the house next door.

Upon arrival to the same neighborhood, he parked across the street. Over an hour, he sat on the porch, walked around and handled what appears to be a 2 liter bottle of soda.











As he leaves, an about-face, a mumble; then, departure.

As a precaution the anonymous homeowner said, “we are adding cameras, more cameras. One to our back, and probably one on the side and then, lighting.“

Chesterfield Police are asking anyone who knows the man, and possibly what kind of condition he is in, to call Crime Stoppers.

LATEST HEADLINES: