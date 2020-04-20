Suspicious death under investigation in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding the body of a woman Sunday in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield authorities responded to the area of Holiday Bowl, which is located at 11400 Jefferson Davis Highway, at around 7:30 p.m. on April 19. Officers found the body when they arrived, police said Monday, and investigators “do believe foul play is involved.”

The medical examiner’s office will examine the body as an investigation remains ongoing.

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.

