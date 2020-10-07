Suspicious man caught on doorbell camera in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police seek information about a ‘suspicious’ man recently seen on doorbell cameras in a county neighborhood.

Chesterfield Police said on Twitter that the man has appeared on Ring cameras on two separate occasions in the Edgewater at the Reservoir neighborhood.







According to police, he was seen driving a small blue SUV on both occasions.

“At this point, it appears the man was trespassing at the residences.,” said Elizabeth Caroon, a spokesperson with Chesterfield County Police Department. The incidents occurred on Aug. 30 at about 9 p.m. and then on Sept. 24 at about 3 a.m.”

Anyone who can identify the unknown man is asked to contact the authorities “to clear up suspicious circumstances surrounding these incidents,” police added.

Reporter Ben Dennis will have more on this story on 8News at 11 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES: