SUV runs off I-95 in Chesterfield County, driver facing DUI and hit-and-run charges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital after driving off Interstate 95 and running through a guard rail. He is now facing multiple charges.

According to State Police, the crash happened around noon on Sunday near the Route 288 overpass. The car stopped right before Proctor’s Creek below the interstate.

The driver was in a black SUV and came off the right side of the road after hitting another vehicle and causing minor damage. Police say he is a 36-year-old man from Maryland but are not able to give a name at this time.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is facing charges for driving under the influence, hit and run, and driving on a revoked license.