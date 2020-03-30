SWAT teams help Chesterfield police in standoff situation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — SWAT teams and Chesterfield police officers are on the scene of a standoff situation in the Falling Creek Apartment Complex.

Officers responded to Marina Drive this morning to serve warrants for a burglary suspect. When they got on scene, the suspect went into a vacant apartment and has refused to leave.

Officers don’t think there is anyone in the apartment with him. Negotiators are trying to get him to leave the apartment.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story