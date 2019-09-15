Swatting call targets Chesterfield Police

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call that turned out to be hoax Friday night.

Chesterfield Police said they responded to the call on the 2200 block of Wing Haven Place just before midnight.

An 8News photographer was on the scene and saw nearly a dozen police cars in the neighborhood and riot gear being used. Our photographer said at about 1:30 a.m. the scene declined. An unidentified person yelled, “somebody pranked us.”

Chesterfield Police said they were swatted and are now trying to find out who made the call.

An investigation is underway.

8News reporter Laura Perrot will have more on this story at 11 p.m.