CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Swift Creek Middle School in Chesterfield has completed the refurbishment of its track and field complex — and is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony tonight to mark the opening.
The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 and take place at the school, located at the intersection of Old Hundred Road South and Brandermill Parkway in the Brandermill area.
In addition to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the event will feature family-friendly activities and entertainment, including a DJ and a one-mile fun run.