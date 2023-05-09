CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Swift Creek Middle School in Chesterfield has completed the refurbishment of its track and field complex — and is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony tonight to mark the opening.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 and take place at the school, located at the intersection of Old Hundred Road South and Brandermill Parkway in the Brandermill area.

Graphic provided by Chesterfield County

In addition to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the event will feature family-friendly activities and entertainment, including a DJ and a one-mile fun run.