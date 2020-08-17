Water receding at Swift Creek Reservoir after flooding from weekend storms

WOODLAKE, Va. (WRIC) — Swift Creek Reservoir experienced flooding over the weekend — and viewers shared plenty of photos and videos to show how high the waters reached.

Saturday’s storms brought the highest levels of water that one man, who has lived in the area for over 35 years, says he’s ever seen.

Flooding at Woodlake in Aug. 2020

People who live on Otterdale Road say it is, unfortunately, a common theme for the road to flood whenever there is a copious amount of rain.

Otterdale Road flooding Aug. 2020

This weekend’s storms are in contrast to October 2019. Less than a year ago, Swift Creek Reservoir experienced a drought and images of the water in the area are unrecognizable compared to the flooding seen over the weekend.

DO YOU SEE THIS? Once a beautiful lake full of wildlife, the Swift Creek Reservoir is near completely drained at parts. I saw squirrels running across it. I'm not sure even a week's rain could fix this right now. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/9WQ1CJE0Cn — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) October 18, 2019

Since the weekend, water has started to recede in the area, but damages to wooden docks can be seen, as well as pools of water remaining on areas near the walkway around the reservoir. Damage to yards around the area also remains visible.

High waters didn’t stop this family from having fun on a walk

