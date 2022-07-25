CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It may be too hot to sport a tacky sweater on a jog in this week’s 90-degree heat, but runners dreaming of a chillier December climate can participate in the CarMax Tacky Light Run.

The event, which is organized by Sports Backers, is releasing 500 registrations for this year’s CarMax Tacky Light Run at their lowest rate of $15 for kids and $30.

The 6k course, scheduled for Dec. 9, features up-close views of the over-the-top light show through the Walton Park neighborhood of Midlothian.

It will be the 10th anniversary year of the sporty holiday event.

Once the early “Christmas in July” registrations have been filled, the CarMax Tacky Light Run registration won’t reopen until September 10 at a higher rate. In September, registration goes up to $20 for youth and $35 for adults. If you wait until November 18, registration will be $30 for youth and $45 for adults.