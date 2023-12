CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS HAZMAT crews are responding to a Food Lion in the Chester area after a tanker truck overturned near the parking lot.

The Food Lion is located at 9801 Chester Road. According to Chesterfield Fire, nothing appears to be leaking from the truck and the HAZMAT response is a precaution.

Photo: Chesterfield Fire and EMS

Photo: Chesterfield Fire and EMS

Crews arrived at the scene at around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.