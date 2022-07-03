CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A larceny suspect is in the hospital after crashing his car during a chase with police.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, officers were responding to a report of larceny at the Target on the 11300 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 8 p.m. when one of the officers found the suspects car and tried to pull it over.

The suspect took off, heading East on Midlothian Turnpike and the officer went after him. Later, just past the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Arboretum Place, the suspect wrecked his car.

A bystander’s car was side-swiped but they were not injured. The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.