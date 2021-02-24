Tax relief thresholds raised for senior citizens in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More senior citizens in Chesterfield County may be eligible for real estate tax relief with a new amendment to County Code, approved during Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

For several years, Chesterfield County has exercised the option to provide real estate tax relief to

seniors aged 65 and over and to citizens who are deemed permanently and totally disabled.

Effective immediately, these citizens with an annual income of $28,500 or less could receive 100% tax relief. This is an increase from the previous annual income requirement of $27,200 or less. For these citizens to be exempt from 60% of their real estate tax payments, they can now have an annual income of up to $39,000. These citizens with an annual income of up to $52,000 may be exempt from 35% of their real estate tax payments.

According to the proposed amendment, this change is not anticipated to result in any additional cost to the county.

Residents who qualify can click here to apply for tax relief.