Taylor Road in Chesterfield County to be closed for pipe replacement December 1

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A pipe replacement project will temporarily shut down Taylor Road (Route 646) in Chesterfield County December 1, according to Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT said Route 646 will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to the roadwork.

Residents who live along the route will have access to their homes from either side of the pipe location

throughout the day, according to VDOT.

Detour routes can be found along Coalboro Road and Beaver Bridge Road.

Northbound Taylor Road (Route 646): Take River

Rd. (Rt. 602) east to Coalboro Rd. (Rt. 664) north to

Beaver Bridge Rd. (Rt. 603) north back to Taylor Rd.

Southbound Taylor Road (Route 646): Take Beaver

Bridge Rd. (Rt. 603) south to Coalboro Rd. (Rt. 664)

south to River Rd. (Rt. 602) west back to Taylor Rd.