CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County has apologized for a “system error” that prevented some residents from paying their taxes for roughly three hours last week.

In a Facebook post, the county said “a small number” of taxpayers received an error message when trying to pay their bills during a three-hour window on May 10. The county says all errors that took place have been resolved.

“This is unacceptable and we reached out to the vendor who handles our online payments as soon as this was brought to our attention,” the county’s post reads. “Any errors that occurred during that timeframe have been fixed and bank accounts have been credited.”

Chesterfield’s Treasurer’s Office is reaching out to all county residents who were impacted by the issue. The treasurer’s office did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our citizens and if you have a question about your payment, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Treasurer’s Office at 804-748-1201,” Chesterfield’s post continued.