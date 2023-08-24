CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the four teens charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy at a birthday party in Chesterfield County was convicted in Chesterfield Circuit Court this week.

According to court records, Brayan Izaguirre-Cuellar was facing four charges:

First-degree murder

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony

Second-degree murder

Discharging a firearm in a public place

Izaguirre-Cueller was convicted of first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony while the other two charges were dropped.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on July 2, 2022. Police responded to the Cultural Center of India in the 6600 block of Iron Bridge Parkway and found a 16-year-old boy dead inside a bathroom.

A Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy was providing security at the party and shot a person who was displaying a gun while responding to the area of the deadly shooting. An investigation found that the individual shot by the deputy was not involved in the killing of the juvenile.

Shortly after the shooting, two teens — a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old — were arrested in connection to the shooting. Over a week later, two more suspects — a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old — were arrested as well.

Izaguiree-Cueller is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5 later this year.