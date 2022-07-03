CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 17-year-old is dead after a boating accident on the James River.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, on Saturday, July 2, two juveniles were floating on the river on an inflatable tube being pulled by a boat when they fell into the water.

The operator of the boat turned it around to get them, and in doing so created a wave that changed the trajectory of the boat. The boat went over one of the teens, a 17-year-old girl, and she was struck by the propeller. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.