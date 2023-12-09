CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police is asking for help finding a missing teen girl.

Tabitha Sites, 15, was last seen on the evening of Monday, Dec. 4. She is believed to have left her residence located in the 1000 block of Arch Hill Drive traveling by foot.

(Photo: Chesterfield County Police)

Sites is white, has blue eyes and purple or maroon hair that is shaved on the back into an undercut. She stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about Sites’ whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-125.