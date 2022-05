CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police officers are asking for the public’s help after a teen was shot in a neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 8900 block of Chester Forest Lane around 10 p.m., just north of Proctors Creek and Route 288. They found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He’s expected to recover.

Detectives have no suspect information right now. If you know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to contact Chesterfield Police.