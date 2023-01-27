CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The teenage victim of a Chesterfield shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 24 has been identified by police.

Chesterfield officers were called to Chippenham Hospital in Richmond around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday after 16-year-old Tyce J. Lewis, of the 14000 block of Westfield Road in Midlothian, was brought in after being shot.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred at the intersection of Kayvee Road and Vickilee Road.

Anyone with information about this shooting is told to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.