Chesterfield Police is looking for missing 68-year-old Thomas Beal

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- UPDATE- Thomas Beal has been located safe.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 68-year-old Thomas Beal.

Beal, of the 4900 block of Ridgedale Parkway, is described as a white male who is about 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen around 11:07 P.M. Friday night, and was wearing a black hoodie, dark gray sweatpants, a light blue shirt, a face mask and dark glasses.

It’s believed he’s in need of prescription medication.

If you’ve seen Thomas Beal or know where he is, contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.