CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Legend of The Poinsettia is making a comeback this weekend at the Perkinson Center for the Arts as part of its annual showing of the musical performance.

The Latin Ballet of Virginia will present its 23rd-anniversary production of the classical performance of The Legend of the Poinsettia. The production was created in 2001 by Latin Ballet’s founder and director, Ana Ines King, to delight and inform audiences of unique Hispanic holiday traditions.

The Legend of the Poinsettia is a story based on a Mexican legendary tale of a young girl who discovers the spirit of giving. She is not able to give a gift of material value, but she offers a handful of seeds that magically turn into beautiful Poinsettia flowers.

Red poinsettia holiday flower. (Photo: Henrico County Public Schools)

This production will showcase traditional song and dance of the holiday season.

The performances will take place at the Perkinson Center for the Arts at 11810 Centre Street in Chester from Friday, Jan. 5, through Tuesday, Jan. 9. There will be five performances at the following times:

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 3 p.m.

School field trips will take place on Monday, Jan. 8, and Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets currently cost $23 for all ages with an additional $3 service charge. There are also discounts for groups of 10 or more.

You can reserve your tickets by visiting the ballet company’s website.