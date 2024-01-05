CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Central Virginia tradition continues this year with the Latin Ballet of Virginia’s production of “The Legend of the Poinsettia.”

Audiences can catch performances on Friday, Jan. 5, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6, at 3 and 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m. at the Perkinson Center for the Arts in Chester.

The show tells the story of a young girl named Maria, who doesn’t have a gift for baby Jesus. She finds some weeds that magically transform into beautiful poinsettia flowers.

Marisol Betancourt, the artistic director for the Latin Ballet of Virginia, says 2024 marks the production’s 23rd anniversary. She adds it continues to dazzle audiences.

“It’s very high on colors,” she explained. “A lot of people enjoy, I believe, because it’s not just adults dancing. We also incorporate, you know, kids in our production. It’s a very high-energy show, and I think that’s why people like it.”

Tickets cost $23 with a $3 service charge. They can be bought in person at the Perkinson Center for the Arts at 11810 Centre Street or on the Perkinson Center’s website.