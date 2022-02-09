The next ‘Air Bud’: A dog from Chesterfield will play in Puppy Bowl XVIII on Sunday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the stars in the big game on Sunday is one of our neighbors in Chesterfield.

This all-star will be suiting up and getting ready for the championship game where the stakes (also steaks) are highest.

And she has been training for this moment under the big lights.

That’s right. You guessed it. The Puppy Bowl.

Photo: Chesterfield County Government

Izzy comes from a deluxe lineage of American Pit Bull Terrier and American Staffordshire Terrier. Adopted into a loving family in Chesterfield, Izzy will be representing “Team Fluff” in the mock football game.

Izzy may be deaf, but her other keen senses and reading of the game are still vital for her team’s performance on Sunday.

The Puppy Bowl was filmed last year before she was adopted — so she will be going by her sports alias “Bunny.“

Whether you cheer for ‘Izzy’ or ‘Bunny,’ it’s all the same love and support for our Chesterfield four-legged friend in Puppy Bowl XVIII on Animal Planet and Discovery+ at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 13.

