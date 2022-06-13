CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors is now accepting applicants to join the board after one of their members resigned earlier this month.

Last week, Midlothian District Supervisor Leslie Haley announced her resignation so she could take on a position with Virginia Attorney General’s office.

On Monday afternoon, the Board held a special meeting to discuss the future of the Midlothian District’s vacant position. Supervisors first voted to approve a special election to take place November 8.

The special election will determine a long-term replacement for Haley, who will carry out the rest of the position’s term through 2023. Until that election, however, the Board will appoint an interim Supervisor to take on the role’s responsibilities.

Chair and Clover Hill Supervisor Chris Winslow emphasizes the importance of filling Haley’s seat.

“We don’t want Midlothian district to go long without someone in there tending to her, if you will, and being responsive to citizens,” Winslow said.

Applications to be considered for the spot are now open and will be accepted online until 5 p.m. on June 23, 2022.

To qualify, one must reside in the Midlothian district, be available to attend board meetings (currently scheduled for July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 21, and Oct. 26), be open to serving on various boards and commissions, and be willing and able to complete state and local conflict of interest forms. Applicants must also be over the age of 18 and cannot be felons. You can apply online on the county’s website.