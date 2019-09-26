‘They had dogs out and everything’: Neighbors shocked after death investigation, car crash hits quiet neighborhood

Chesterfield County police are investigating after they say a man was found shot in a car that crashed into a Chesterfield home early Thursday morning.

“It is a little weird,” Revarlo Mitchell, who saw the entire scene unfold from his doorstep, told 8News Thursday. “It was a huge scene.”

Police say they were called just before 4:15 a.m. for a car that had crashed into a yard and home on the 6400 block of Gatesgreen Drive. Once on scene, officials say they found a man behind the wheel suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mitchell says his daughter woke up from the flashing lights and sirens.

“I did peek my head out the window, you could see the car had side swiped and got stuck on the tree there,” he said. “They had dogs out and everything this morning. There was a command center.”

Police say the man later died at the hospital. Mitchell says seeing something like this happen on his street is not normal.

“It is a little different,” he explained. “There’s not generally much crime here. For the past year, you may hear a gunshot or a series of gunshots that come from back this side of the neighborhood which is coincidentally where the car come out this morning.”

Mitchell says he’s concerned about the kids that live on his street.

“Right where it happened, is a bus stop,” Mitchell said. “If that would’ve happened while they were standing out there, you can only imagined what would’ve happened.”

8News spoke with the family who lives inside the home who say no one inside the home was hurt, but they were shaken up. Police are working to identify the man who died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police.