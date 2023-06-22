CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One Chesterfield farmer and landowner is fed up after his cat was killed early Thursday morning by the same animals that he said attacked and killed other livestock on his farm.

Edward Baugh owns Baugh farms which sits on 84 acres of land in Chesterfield County. He has lived in Chesterfield since 1942, said he loves farming and where he lives. But over the past several years he’s been having issues with dogs coming onto his property and attacking his animals.

Baugh says this is a problem that has been going on for around 10 years now.

“Well, the problem is the dogs come over here and they’re killing the goats,” Baugh said “It happens every year. Been happening for years now. They come in here and kill the animals.”

He says that about 40 hunting dogs that live nearby are roaming at night, coming onto his farm and killing the livestock.

The latest attack allegedly happened when the dogs came onto his property again, this time going after Baugh’s cats.

Baugh said he called animal control and the police several times, but nothing has been done.

“Just last night they were up here at the cats.” Baugh said. “I’ve called everybody.”

Baugh has been farming since he was 7 years old and said that he has had a number of issues over the years, but none like what he says he is dealing with right now. As difficult as these past several years have been for him, he said there is nothing that will make him stop farming.

“Oh, I ain’t gon stop farming,” Baugh said. “My daddy left me this land. I am not gonna stop.”

Baugh is not the first Chesterfield farmer whose livestock has been killed recently. Last week, 18 goats and three more were hospitalized at another Chesterfield farm.

8News has reached out to both Chesterfield Police and Chesterfield Animal Control for more information. Chesterfield Animal Control was unavailable for comment.