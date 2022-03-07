CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are investigating an incident where a victim grabbed on to a car and was dragged while trying to sell another man a gaming console in a Walmart parking lot.

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, police responded to the parking lot of the Walmart in the 900 block of Walmart Way after reports of a larceny taking place.

The 17-year-old victim reported he had met an unknown man in the parking lot to sell the suspect a gaming console. The victim approached the suspect’s vehicle and the suspect asked to see the gaming system, according to police.

When the victim help up the console, the unknown man grabbed it and began to drive away. The victim grabbed the vehicle and held on as the vehicle traveled in the parking lot.

The vehicle came to a stop and the victim let go before the suspect drove away, according to police. The victim was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers.