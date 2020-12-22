Thieves break-in and steal cash from ‘Ettrick Deli’; fourth time in two months

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a string of burglaries that happened at a local restaurant. Ettrick Deli, located right near Virginia State University, has been burglarized multiple times over the last two months.

The owner of the deli has been advised not to speak on camera because the investigation is on-going, however he shares with 8News that Ettrick Deli has been a staple of the community and a rash of crime like this, has never happened before.

Chesterfield County Police posted online on Monday about the crimes occurring at the deli, asking for the public’s help in cracking the case. The post reads in part, “This long-time business has served the community for many years and now it needs your help.”

Several customers 8News spoke with on Monday afternoon were in shock that the deli has been a target for crime.

“It’s been here for a long-time so I’m shocked to hear that it’s been getting robbed,” said James Griffin, who is considered a ‘regular’ at the restaurant. “I come here on a regular basis, so does my son his mom. You want a great meal, you come here–plus it’s convenient, fast and its good.”

Etrrick Deli is a family-owned business that’s been serving up delicious burgers, sandwiches, and wraps for the past 30 years. However, the recently the staple business has been a target for thieves.

The owner of the deli confirmed with 8News that his business has been burglarized four times in the last two months. Chesterfield County Police say the first was reported back in October and the latest on Dec. 12.

Police also share the thief or thieves broke into the restaurant after hours and stole money from Ettrick Deli on all four occasions.

“It’s right across from the college, so it’s like WOW!” exclaimed Griffin. “Somebody’s very brave to do something stupid like that.”

The deli has multiple surveillance cameras inside and the owner is hoping the footage catches whoever is responsible. He goes on to say nothing like this has every happened during his 30 years in business and it hit especially hard as restaurants grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just the time we’re in,” said Griffin. “Nobody really wants to work, they just want a fast buck.”

Inside Ettrick Deli and multiple cameras, but outside there are also warning signs posted, stating that the restaurant is under 24-hour surveillance.

If you know anything about the string of burglaries, call Chesterfield County Police or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.