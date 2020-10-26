Third group of Chesterfield students start in-person learning today

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The third cohort of Chesterfield students is slated to return for in-person learning Monday, October 26.

The group, made of of 4th and 5th graders, career and technical high school students and middle school students attending classes at the Career and Technical Center at Hull will return with a hybrid approach.

Latest updates from Chesterfield County Public Schools

According to the district, some students will attend Monday and Tuesday and others on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be used as a cleaning day.

Face masks will be required in schools and on school buses, and families are asked to conduct daily health checks before school.

The school board will meet October 27 to get another update from health officials to see when Cohort 4 could return to the classroom.

