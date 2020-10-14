Third wave of Chesterfield students’ in-person return given greenlight

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At Tuesday’s Chesterfield County school board meeting, the green light was given for the next wave of students to go back to the classroom.

The school has divided students into four different cohorts.

On Monday, September 28, about 1,000 students with special needs returned and on Monday, October 12, about 17,000 students in Pre-K to third graders went back to school.

In two weeks on Monday, October 26, about 9,100 4th and 5th graders to return as well as 1,500 high school students who are taking career and technical classes, and nearly 60 students with the alternative education programs.

It is a gradual approach with a mix of in-person and virtual instruction.

Although, one Chesterfield mother does not want to wait. She wants to send her child back to school as soon as possible.

“The enormous psychological toll the continued separation from peers is causing our children and the economic impact to those families who have no choice, but to lose an income so they can adequately supervise their children who are not in a school building,” the Chesterfield mother, who did not wish to be identified, told 8News.

Every two weeks, Chesterfield County Public Schools will check and see if public health data allows the next group of students to go back to school.

